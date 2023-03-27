Trailer released for Shea Serrano’s San Antonio-influenced show ‘Primo’

Amazon has debuted the trailer for its new coming-of-age series “Primo.”

Premiering May 19 on Amazon Freevee, the show is based on Shea Serrano’s life growing up on the South Side of San Antonio.

The story follows 16-year-old Rafa Gonzales through his life experiences while being raised by his single mom and five uncles.

Though the show is supposed to take place in San Antonio, in actuality, the entire series was filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Serrano, a New York Times best-selling author, and Mike Schur, who worked on hits like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” are the executive producers of the show.

Watch the trailer here.

