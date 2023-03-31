Driver in minor collision killed after getting pinned by third that crashed into scene, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver who was tending to a minor collision on Basse Road near the Quarry was hit and killed by another car that crashed into the scene.

The incident happened at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of Basse Road, not far from Jones Maltsberger Road.

San Antonio police said a 2022 black BMW and a 2014 red Jeep Grand Cherokee were involved in a minor collision and had stopped in the eastbound lanes of Basse.

The drivers of both vehicles were standing between the cars when a 2001 tan Mercury crashed into the back of the Jeep, which was parked behind the BMW.

One of the drivers, a 33-year-old man, was pinned between the Jeep and the BMW. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not released.

Police said there are no criminal charges pending.

