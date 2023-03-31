72º

Man found dead from gunshot wounds inside North Side apartment, police say

A neighbor heard gunshots coming from the apartment and called 911

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: North Side, SAPD, Crime
San Antonio Police Department patrol car. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment on the North Side on Thursday evening.

Police said they received a call for a welfare check just after 8 p.m. after a neighbor heard gunshots inside an apartment in the 13000 block of Blanco Road, near Wurzbach Parkway.

Officers arrived at the scene to search the apartment and found a 27-year-old man on the floor by the front door.

He appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds on his body and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released by the police.

Police did not give a description of a possible shooter, but did say that homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigators made the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

