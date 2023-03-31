Windcrest police searching for man accused of assaulting public servant, evading arrest

Jeremiah Jazzeniah Corrales is wanted on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm, Windcrest police said.

SAN ANTONIO – The Windcrest Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man accused of assault and evading arrest.

Jeremiah Jazzeniah Corrales is wanted on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Details about the crimes he’s accused of were not immediately released, but officers said the incident happened on Tuesday in Windcrest.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 210-655-2666. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

