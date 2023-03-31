Texas man sentenced to prison for 45-minute crime spree that involved bank robbery, restaurant slaying

CORPUS CHRISTI – A Corpus Christi man who admitted to robbing a bank, killing a coworker at a P.F. Chang’s restaurant and shooting another person during a crime spree has been sentenced to prison.

Anthony Dwayne Carrington, 43, was sentenced on Wednesday to 51 months in federal prison for robbery and 84 months for the weapons charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. His 11-plus-year prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release.

The news release said Carrington committed “extremely serious and dangerous” offenses during a 45-minute spree on Aug. 8, including robbing the American Bank – Corpus Christi South branch on South Padre Island Drive.

Carrington approached the teller while showing a pistol, pointed it at the employee and demanded all the money from the drawer, the release states. He told the employee to not press the alarm, and the teller handed over the money.

Within 45 minutes of the robbery, Carrington shot and injured an individual at a private residence and shot and killed a man at P.F. Chang’s at La Palmera mall, where he worked, authorities said.

Carrington was apprehended later that day when officers pulled him over for a traffic stop. Authorities said he discarded the gun, but it was ultimately found in a grass lot.

He pleaded guilty to both charges on Jan. 4.

The FBI and Corpus Christi Police Department investigated the case.

Read also: