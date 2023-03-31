85º

Man, woman arrested after shooting leaves 2 injured on South Side, SAPD says

Victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting in the 100 block of West Amber

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Two people are recovering in a hospital after an argument led to a shooting near an apartment complex on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are recovering in a hospital after an argument led to a shooting near an apartment complex on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities said the two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested after their vehicle crashed not far from the shooting scene.

The incident happened late Friday afternoon in the 100 block of West Amber.

An argument broke out between two groups of people at an apartment complex, and as one vehicle was leaving, gunshots were fired in their direction, according to SAPD.

A man and a woman in their 20s who were inside the car that was shot at were hit by the gunfire, police said.

A police officer was nearby and the two shooting victims flagged them down. The suspects took off in a vehicle and headed northbound on Pleasanton Road before turning onto Military Drive, SAPD said.

The suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed it in the 1700 block of Military Drive. No other vehicles were involved.

Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene, police said. Their identities and charges haven’t been released.

The two people who were injured in the shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

