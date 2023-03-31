Teen arrested for robbing 3 high school students at gunpoint at McDonald’s, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for robbing three teenagers at gunpoint at a McDonald’s on the far West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Mauricio Chavez Balderas, 19, was taken custody at a hotel on Friday morning for three counts of aggravated robbery, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. The suspect remained quiet as he was escorted to jail during a perp walk on Friday afternoon.

BCSO said that at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Balderas robbed three teenage boys at gunpoint at the McDonald’s restaurant near Culebra Road and Talley Road. The teen boys went to Harlan High School and were at the restaurant for their lunch break.

Balderas forced the teens into one stall and stole their personal belongings, like name-brand shoes and a backpack, Salazar said.

Surveillance video caught Balderas leaving the restaurant with the stolen items. He fled in a black Mercedes sedan that was occupied by four other unidentified people.

BCSO released stills from the surveillance video on Wednesday night and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Salazar said they received a tip on social media and were able to identify him and issue an arrest warrant on Thursday.

Deputies tracked him to a hotel on Southwest Loop 410 on Friday morning, and he was arrested without incident.

He was armed with a gun and was in possession of shoes and a backpack that were similar to the ones seen on the surveillance video, according to Salazar.

“At any rate, we’re happy to get this suspect off the streets,” Salazar said, adding that Balderas is from California and has no other criminal history in Bexar County.

