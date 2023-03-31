Man, woman face assault charges after escort service ‘set-up’, according to affidavit

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident with a man who hired an escort service, according to San Antonio police.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the victim arranged a meeting with Estella Acevedo, 31, through an online escort service on March 21.

When she arrived at his home, the victim told police he became uneasy and asked her to leave.

Acevedo allegedly said her ride would be back soon and asked the victim to come outside with her.

Police said the victim felt like he was being set up and noticed a vehicle parked in his driveway.

That’s when 34-year-old Norman King and an unidentified suspect walked up to the victim’s residence and positioned themselves near the door while attempting to conceal themselves, the affidavit states.

Police said the victim feared he was going to be the victim of a crime so he pulled out a handgun and demanded that Acevedo leave his home.

As she walked out of the house, King appeared in the doorway and pointed a gun at the victim, according to the affidavit.

That’s when police say the victim fired two rounds at King. One of the shots hit Acevedo, who was standing behind King, in her upper leg.

Police said Acevedo fell to the ground and was helped to the suspect vehicle by King and the unidentified suspect before they fled the location.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department arrested Acevedo on outstanding warrants while executing a search warrant at a local hotel on Tuesday, March 28. The detective noticed Acevedo had an injury to her leg but said Acevedo claimed she had fallen on rebar.

The affidavit states that King allowed the detective to search his vehicle before he was released.

After King was released, the detective searched the license plate number and discovered it was involved in the crime on March 21.

King was subsequently arrested for aggravated assault on Thursday. He is being held on a $75,000 bond. Bexar County court records show King has a criminal history that dates back to 2007. Past charges include drug possession, theft and additional aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Acevedo is being held on a $65,000 bond, jail records show. Bexar County court records show she also has a criminal history with charges that include theft, robbery, drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm.