Man indicted for striking, killing pedestrian with car in Leon Valley, DA’s office says

Ethan Ronald Rodriguez was indicted on a murder charge on Tuesday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ethan Ronald Rodriguez was indicted on a murder charge on Tuesday in connection with the death of Jynette Marie Gonzales, 41, records show. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been indicted for fatally striking a woman with his car who was walking on a street in Leon Valley in 2021.

Ethan Ronald Rodriguez was indicted on a murder charge on Tuesday in connection with the death of Jynette Marie Gonzales, 41.

The indictment states that Rodriguez hit Gonzales on July 20, 2021, in the 7200 block of Sulky Lane, near the intersection of Evers and Huebner Roads.

He “did intentionally and knowingly cause the death of” Gonzales when he hit her with his blue sedan, the document states.

He stopped to help her, Leon Valley police initially said, but paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

He was arrested in September. Records show he is out on bond while awaiting trial.

