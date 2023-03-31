Whataburger has announced the proper way to say its name and you might be saying it wrong

The Whataburger logo is seen on a restaurant in Friendswood, Texas, on May 31, 2018.

SAN ANTONIO – One of the most beloved burger chains in Texas has announced the proper way to say its name and the internet has some thoughts.

Earlier this month, Whataburger tweeted that the correct way to pronounce its name is “WAT-ER-BRR-GRRR.”

Many social media users shared their opinion with one person telling the chain, “I think you’re saying it wrong.”

For what it’s worth, the commercials pronounce the name as “what-a-burger.”

No matter how you say it — we all recognize that big orange-and-white beacon guiding you through the night. IYKYK.

How do you pronounce it?

Let us know in the poll below. (We also added a few other hot-button pronunciation polls for good measure.)