76º

Local News

Man struck, killed while walking on Northwest Side, SAPD says

The crash happened around 9:48 p.m. Friday at the 19100 block of IH 10 W Access Rd.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Crash
Police light (Evgen_Prozhyrko, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after being fatally struck by a car while walking on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:48 p.m. Friday at the 19100 block of IH 10 W Access Road.

Police said a man was walking in the opposite direction in the road’s northbound lanes when he walked into the left lane and was struck by a truck and thrown to the ground.

SAFD pronounced the man dead at 10 p.m. after being found unresponsive.

San Antonio police said the driver did not see the man and did render aid. No charges have been filed at this time.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email