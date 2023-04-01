SAPD seeks clues, suspects in 2021 murder of Southwest High School student

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of an 18-year-old who was reported missing for nearly three months.

Anthony Xavier Luna was last seen at Southwest High School on August 27 before he was picked up after school between 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. by an unknown person(s) in a black car, police said.

He was reported missing by his mother on September 5, 2021.

On December 4, 2021, skeletal remains were found by a rancher in West Bexar County in the 11400 block of Kearney Road. They were later identified as Luna.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tips can also be texted to 274637 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.