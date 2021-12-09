BCSO identifies human remains found by rancher in west Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The man whose remains were found in west Bexar County over the weekend has been identified as 18-year-old Anthony Xavier Luna, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

A rancher found partial human remains in the 11400 block of Kearney Road on Saturday. Deputies were then called out to investigate the area, and they found more remains.

Salazar said there are signs of foul play in this case. However, it’s believed animals scattered the remains.

The sheriff said the medical examiner has not ruled this incident a homicide, and BCSO is waiting on their determination.

Salazar said the teen was last seen leaving Southwest High School on Aug. 27 in a black vehicle. It’s unclear who was picking him up.

Luna’s family filed a missing person case with BCSO on Sept. 11, according to Salazar.

BCSO has evidence that placed Luna around Loop 410 and Highway 90 near Gunsmoke Drive. Salazar said it’s unclear if the teen was alive and well at that time.

The sheriff said he doesn’t believe Luna was involved with narcotics or organized crime. He said it’s believed more than one suspect is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO 210-335-6070 or email bcsotips@bexar.org. Tipsters can also call 210-224-7867 to reach Crime Stoppers.