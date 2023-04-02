76º

Missing man’s body recovered from Lady Bird Lake, Austin police confirm

Details on what led to the man’s death are still under investigation

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Austin, Lady Bird Lake, Police, Austin Police Department
Police lights at a crime scene.

AUSTIN, Texas – A man’s body was recovered from Lady Bird Lake in Austin on Saturday, but police are still trying to piece together what led to his death.

According to a report from the Austin American-Statesman, officers were initially called just before 3 p.m., Friday, after 33-year-old Jonathan Honey was reported missing.

Police canvassed the area on Saturday and they recovered Honey’s body Saturday afternoon, the Statesman reports.

A city council member confirmed to the Statesman that Honey was visiting the city from the Washington, D.C. region for a bachelor party before he disappeared.

The details surrounding the man’s death are still under investigation, police said.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

