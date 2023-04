The McCreary family will appear on Family Feud on Monday, April 17, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is headed to one of television’s most popular game shows.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, two families are pitted against one another on Family Feud for a chance to win cash and prizes.

The McCreary family will appear on Family Feud on Monday, April 17. Check your local listings to watch the family compete!

Families interested in auditioning for the show can apply at familyfeud.com/audition.