Spurs break Moody Center attendance record, sellout arena in first Austin game

The I-35 series started Thursday night as the San Antonio Spurs played their first of two regular season games in Austin. It was the first-ever regular NBA season game in the state capitol and likely will not be the last for our Spurs. RJ Marquez has some of the sights and sounds from the game.

AUSTIN – The I-35 series started Thursday night as the Spurs played their first-ever regular season game in Austin in front of a sellout crowd.

The announced crowd for the Spurs inaugural game in the state capitol was 16,023, a new Moody Center attendance record.

Fans in Austin celebrated a 129-127 Spurs win over the Portland Trail Blazers. This is the first of two games the team will play in Austin to close out its regular season home schedule.

NBA bylaws allow a team to play a designated home game at least 100 miles away from their home arena. The NBA considers Austin to be a part of the Spurs market.

“Every year, we try to make it out of San Antonio or at least go to one game down there, so it’s great that they’re finally here in town, right in our backyard,” said Grant Anderson.

“I think we have a big need for professional sports teams here in Austin, and I’m glad that they’re testing this out. I think it’s going to be very successful,” said Erin Terry.

Spurs officials have continually said on record the franchise is staying in San Antonio but is interested in expanding its footprint and fan base throughout Central and South Texas.

Before Thursday’s game, Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said the Spurs have an emotional and financial commitment to San Antonio, noting the franchise’s new $500-million headquarters on the Northwest Side.

Fans at Thursday night’s game seem to agree the team will likely never relocate to Austin, but they were excited about the opportunity to see NBA basketball in the state capitol.

“I know there are a lot of Spurs fans here in town, and a lot of people move to Austin more and more each day, so the more the Spurs are in town here, the more fans they are going to get,” said Anderson.

“I know some people are worried about it, but I’m a life-long Spurs fan, and I’ve grown up expecting them to be in San Antonio, and I’m excited for this opportunity in Austin,” said Sean Mawdsley.

The Spurs will be back at the Moody Center for the second game of the I-35 series on Saturday afternoon when the team plays the Minnesota Timberwolves.

