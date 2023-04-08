64º

Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery, SAPD says

The robbery happened Saturday in the 2500 block of SE Military

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side, said San Antonio police.

The robbery happened Saturday in the 2500 block of SE Military.

Police said a delivery driver reported the robbery after he walked into the store to find an employee being held at gunpoint.

The store employee told SAPD that several individuals were inside the store for a few minutes, possibly waiting for people to leave, before they held up the store.

The employee said a man with a handgun attempted to open the safe but was unsuccessful. However, the suspects did leave with an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

SAPD said the suspects fled the scene after the delivery driver entered the store.

