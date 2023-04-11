North Side Jiffy Lube partially collapses after multiple cars catch fire, SAFD says

SAFD responds to fire at North Side Jiffy Lube on April 11, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A car caught fire and spread to multiple vehicles at a Jiffy Lube on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio fire.

The fire happened just before 1:20 p.m. in the 15700 block of Highway 281 N, near Paso del Norte.

SAFD said mechanics attempted to start a car when it sparked and caught fire on gasoline.

The fire then spread to two other vehicles and the basement, where rubber mats also caught fire.

Firefighters used two engine tanks to extinguish the fire, as the nearest fire hydrant was dry, SAFD said.

Officials said the fire caused doors and parts of the building to collapse, and the auto services shop will require a new roof.

Hazmat also responded and cleared the scene after testing water and air samples, SAFD said.

No injuries were reported.