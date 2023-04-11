77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

New Braunfels man arrested after leading police on car, foot chase

Michael Wayne Redford took car from girlfriend, threatened her, NBPD says

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: New Braunfels, Arrest
Michael Wayne Redford, 42, of New Braunfels, was arrested after leading police on a car and foot chase on April 10, 2023. Courtesy: NBPD (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 42-year-old New Braunfels man was arrested after leading police on a car and foot chase, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

The NBPD responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday for a woman reporting that her boyfriend had taken her car and threatened her.

When officers arrived in the 200 block of Dogwood Drive, they saw a Pontiac Grand Prix leave the scene, police said.

The suspect, Michael Wayne Redford, led police on a chase into the Schertz area near Randolph Air Force Base, where he drove through a residential yard and got stuck on a fence post, police said.

Redford, armed with a knife, fled on foot a short distance before being apprehended by an NBPD K-9 unit.

The suspect was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being taken to the Comal County Jail.

Redford was charged with evading arrest or Detention with a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. He was also served with two outstanding warrants from Hays County, including failure to appear on an unlawful restraint and failure to appear on an assault family violence – repeat offender.

This incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email