New Braunfels man arrested after leading police on car, foot chase

Michael Wayne Redford, 42, of New Braunfels, was arrested after leading police on a car and foot chase on April 10, 2023. Courtesy: NBPD

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 42-year-old New Braunfels man was arrested after leading police on a car and foot chase, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

The NBPD responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday for a woman reporting that her boyfriend had taken her car and threatened her.

When officers arrived in the 200 block of Dogwood Drive, they saw a Pontiac Grand Prix leave the scene, police said.

The suspect, Michael Wayne Redford, led police on a chase into the Schertz area near Randolph Air Force Base, where he drove through a residential yard and got stuck on a fence post, police said.

Redford, armed with a knife, fled on foot a short distance before being apprehended by an NBPD K-9 unit.

The suspect was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being taken to the Comal County Jail.

Redford was charged with evading arrest or Detention with a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. He was also served with two outstanding warrants from Hays County, including failure to appear on an unlawful restraint and failure to appear on an assault family violence – repeat offender.

This incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending.

Also on KSAT.com: