Recognize them? SAPD seeks persons of interest in death of 26-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down several persons of interest in the death of a 26-year-old man in March.

According to police, Justin Cliffe died after a confrontation with a group of men and women around 2 a.m. on March 5 outside a bar in the 100 block of Alamo Plaza.

Police said during the fight, one of the unknown men hit Cliffe, causing him to fall onto the concrete and become unconscious. The unknown men and women rendered no aid to Cliffe, and then stole some of his items.

SAPD image of altercation resulting in death in 100 block of Alamo Plaza. (KSAT)

SAPD said Cliffe was able to eventually regain consciousness and was taken to a friend’s home. While there, he lost consciousness again and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police say one of the unknown men was wearing a long sleeve blue-and-yellow pattern sweatshirt with blue sweatpants, while another was wearing a white hoodie with a black logo image, white pants and black shoes.

Additionally, another of the persons of interest was wearing a black hoodie with white logo images and black pants, and an unknown woman was wearing a long sleeve white shirt and beige vest.

SAPD image of altercation resulting in death of man in 100 block of Alamo Plaza. (KSAT)

A different woman was wearing a denim jacket, white denim shorts and large hoop earrings, police said.

SAPD’s Homicide Unit is asking anyone who may recognize the individuals shown in the images to call 210-207-7635.