Crash involving VIA bus, car sends 2 to hospital, officials say

A crash involving a VIA bus and a car happened at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and French Place.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized after a crash involving a VIA bus and another vehicle on the city’s North Side, according to VIA Transit Authority officials.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and French Place.

VIA officials said a car went into the lane the bus was traveling on San Pedro as it was heading south when the collision happened.

The bus driver was not injured, but one passenger was treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

San Antonio police and VIA police responded to the crash.

KSAT 12 has reached out to SAPD for further information.

