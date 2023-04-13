Port San Antonio closer to building new state-of-the-art office tower

Port San Antonio is another step closer to finalizing its plans for a new state-of-the-art office tower that will soon be added to its technology campus.

On Thursday, Port SA’s Board of Directors approved an agreement with global real estate development firm Trammell Crow Company to begin pre-development work for the project.

The tower will be located at the main entrance to Port SA’s 1,900-acre technology campus, at the intersection of Billy Mitchell Blvd and General Hudnell Drive, according to a news release.

The tower will be located at the main entrance to Port SA’s 1,900-acre technology campus. (Port San Antonio)

“The planned tower will be a marquee centerpiece for the region’s growing profile in advanced technologies. The building’s ultimate size and expected construction cost will be determined as pre-development work is completed in the coming months,” Port SA said in a statement.

The design architect firm for the project, Pelli Clarke & Partners, will work on demand and design concepts for the new tower in the coming months.

Construction costs will be determined once the pre-development work begins, according to Port SA.

The new structure is also expected to “create opportunities for an array of local businesses,” Port SA said.

Port SA has added over 7,000 new jobs to its technology campus since 2017, also known as Tech Port, the company said in a news release.

“People who work at the Port are employed by global industry names in aerospace, robotics, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, education, space exploration and defense,” Port SA said in a statement. “Over 80 tenant customers include Boeing, StandardAero, CNF Technologies, Plus One Robotics, the U.S. Air Force, Northrop Grumman, IP Secure, DeLorean Motors, Knight Aerospace, Accenture Federal Services, Chromalloy and Technica, among several others.”

