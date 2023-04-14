Hays County general contractor arrested; authorities ask residents to file reports if they’ve been a victim

John Paul Vargas Jr., a Hays County general contractor, was arrested in March on a charge of property theft. Courtesy: Hays County Sheriff's Office.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A Hays County general contractor was recently arrested for property theft.

John Paul Vargas Jr. was jailed on March 27 and later released on a bond of $75,000, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vargas was charged with theft of property, $150,000.00 to $300,000.00 with a previous conviction, a first-degree felony offense.

The suspect has been a general contractor in the Hays County area and received partial or full payment for work that he never finished, HCSO said.

Residents who have hired Vargas or any of his companies for general construction and have uncompleted work or no work performed are asked to file a report with HCSO or another law enforcement agency.

