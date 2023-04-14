74º

LIVE

Local News

Hays County general contractor arrested; authorities ask residents to file reports if they’ve been a victim

John Paul Vargas Jr. charged with theft of property

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Hays County
John Paul Vargas Jr., a Hays County general contractor, was arrested in March on a charge of property theft. Courtesy: Hays County Sheriff's Office. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A Hays County general contractor was recently arrested for property theft.

John Paul Vargas Jr. was jailed on March 27 and later released on a bond of $75,000, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vargas was charged with theft of property, $150,000.00 to $300,000.00 with a previous conviction, a first-degree felony offense.

The suspect has been a general contractor in the Hays County area and received partial or full payment for work that he never finished, HCSO said.

Residents who have hired Vargas or any of his companies for general construction and have uncompleted work or no work performed are asked to file a report with HCSO or another law enforcement agency.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email