Pregnant woman taken to hospital following T-bone crash on South Side, police say

Crash happened at around 10:45 a.m. Friday on Theo near I-35

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

San Antonio police respond to a crash on Friday, April 14, 2023, in the 600 block of W. Theo Avenue. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital following a crash on the South Side on Friday.

San Antonio police said a truck was coming off the highway at 10:45 a.m. when it T-boned a car in the 600 block of W. Theo Avenue, near Interstate 35.

There were two people inside the car including the pregnant woman, who was in an unknown condition. Police said the sedan had the right of way.

It’s unknown what charges, if any, the driver of the truck is facing.

The crash is under investigation.

