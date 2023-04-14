Texas Cavaliers kickoff Fiesta season with ‘barge-in’ event at San Antonio River

Fiesta is almost here and the Texas Cavaliers are getting ready for their annual river parade.

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is almost here and the Texas Cavaliers are getting ready for their annual river parade.

“I’ve been thrilled about it for months. Knowing the barge-in was coming. It’s kind of the start of everything, and then we start decorating the boats up till next weekend and start putting the chairs out before Monday. There’s nothing better,” said 2023 Texas Cavaliers River Parade Marshal Greg Seay.

A crane dropped more than 50 barges into the San Antonio River on Friday morning in preparation for the 75th annual parade.

“This year’s theme is ‘Fantastic Voyages.’ These more than 50 boats will be decorated and celebrate all the 50 voyages in history. This year’s grand marshal is Brigadier General Charles Duke who was Command Module Pilot for Apollo 16,” Seay said.

Tens of thousands of people will line the banks of the San Antonio River on April 24 for the parade.

New Orleans-based Kern Studios will decorating the floats with vibrant colors and spectacular designs.

“My favorite part is the camaraderie of being down here with all our friends and working hard. And also the money we are able to raise for children of South Texas and all the different charities that we give. We will be giving away $3 million this year,” Seay said.

Seay looks forward to celebrating with the community at this one of a kind parade.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT.com: