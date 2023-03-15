Insider: Be a Royal for the Day, ride in the Battle of Flowers Parade

This is a photo from the Battle of Flowers Parade in 2019.

So you want to be Fiesta royalty? As a member of KSAT Insider, you can enter for a chance to Be a Royal for the Day and ride in the Battle of Flowers Parade. See below for the sweepstake entry form.

One lucky winner (and three of their guests) will get to participate in the historic flower parade on Friday, April 28. The group will get decked out in robes, crowns, and a king’s ransom of Fiesta bling!

This unique member experience is in partnership with the Battle of Flowers Association and sponsored by Frost Bank. In addition to the parade experience, the winner will get a $1,000 credit to Amols,’ the Fiesta and party store in San Antonio.

The entry period runs from 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22 to 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. A potential winner will get randomly selected at the conclusion of the entry period and get announced during Fiesta Fiesta.

Ahead of the parade experience, the potential winner will need to complete the applicable forms and confirm availability from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28. See the full official sweepstake rules here.

About the Battle of Flowers Parade

The Battle of Flowers Parade began in 1891 as one of the few parades in the United States produced entirely by women. Today the parade is known as the founding event of Fiesta San Antonio. It was conceived by Ellen Maury Slayden, the wife of a U.S. Congressman, to honor the heroes of the Alamo and to commemorate the victory at San Jacinto.

The Battle of Flowers Association, a nonprofit organization made up of all women volunteers, has supported the educational, artistic, social, and philanthropic achievements of our community’s youth. It has done this by sponsoring parade entries for area high schools, parade and band festival art contests, essay contests for area teens, collegiate oratorical competitions, and band competitions.

The association has also given nonprofit organizations the opportunity to raise funds for worthy causes with more than 45,000 parade seats sold by charities along the parade route each year. You can read more about the parade and association at battleofflowers.org.