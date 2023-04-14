How to watch ABC programming pre-empted by 2023 Fiesta coverage

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is your official Fiesta station and that means we’re covering all the parades but it might also mean that your favorite ABC programs might be shown at a different time than usual.
Your shows will still air on KSAT, but you may need to adjust your DVR. You’ll be able to have the best of both worlds — celebrating the city’s biggest party with a purpose AND still getting to watch your regular television shows.
Here are the TV listings with the dates and times for the shows that will be pre-empted by KSAT Fiesta coverage:
- Grey’s Anatomy from Thursday, April 20 will air from 2:05 a.m. to 3:05 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, April 22.
- The Good Doctor from Monday, April 24 will air Saturday, April 29 at 2:05 a.m.
- Live with Kelly & Mark from Friday, April 28 will air at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
- The View from Friday, April 28 will air on Saturday, April 29 at 3:05 a.m.
- 2023 NFL Draft (Round 4-7) can be viewed on ESPN from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
- Stanley Cup Playoffs (if necessary game) can be viewed on MeTV at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
You may also be able to watch some of these shows online at http://abc.go.com/shows.
Here is the broadcast schedule for KSAT’s Fiesta coverage on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com:
- Thursday, April 20: Fiesta Fiesta from Travis Park 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Monday, April 24: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, 7-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Friday, April 28: Battle of Flowers Parade, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. The parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. followed by the “SA Live” Battle of Flowers Afterparty from 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: King William Fair Parade, Starting at 9 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Starting at 9:15 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), 2-5 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6-7 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.
