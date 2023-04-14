How to watch ABC programming pre-empted by 2023 Fiesta coverage

Some of your favorite ABC shows may have a new air date/time during Fiesta.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is your official Fiesta station and that means we’re covering all the parades but it might also mean that your favorite ABC programs might be shown at a different time than usual.

Your shows will still air on KSAT, but you may need to adjust your DVR. You’ll be able to have the best of both worlds — celebrating the city’s biggest party with a purpose AND still getting to watch your regular television shows.

Here are the TV listings with the dates and times for the shows that will be pre-empted by KSAT Fiesta coverage:

Grey’s Anatomy from Thursday, April 20 will air from 2:05 a.m. to 3:05 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, April 22.

American Idol from Monday, April 24 will be available to stream on from Monday, April 24 will be availableto stream on KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and on KSAT.com in real-time for viewers who want to cast votes. It will also be rebroadcast on KSAT on Tuesday, April 25 at 1:35 a.m.

The Good Doctor from Monday, April 24 will air Saturday, April 29 at 2:05 a.m.

Live with Kelly & Mark from Friday, April 28 will air at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

The View from Friday, April 28 will air on Saturday, April 29 at 3:05 a.m.

2023 NFL Draft (Round 4-7) can be viewed on ESPN from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Stanley Cup Playoffs (if necessary game) can be viewed on (if necessary game) can be viewed on MeTV at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

You may also be able to watch some of these shows online at http://abc.go.com/shows.

Here is the broadcast schedule for KSAT’s Fiesta coverage on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com:

