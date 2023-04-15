Rollover crash on South Side sends man to hospital with serious injuries, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in the hospital from serious injuries after a rollover crash on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before midnight on Friday in the 1700 block of SE Military Drive.

Police said a black 2018 Ford Escape was heading east on SE Military Drive when the vehicle went off the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree before the driver lost control.

The vehicle rolled over several times due to the impact and the driver, a 25-year-old man, sustained serious injuries, SAPD said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and at last check was in stable condition.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

