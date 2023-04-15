Man killed, suspect on the run after shooting on Northeast Side, police say

A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was gunned down inside his vehicle on the Northeast Side overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was gunned down inside his vehicle on the Northeast Side overnight.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m., Friday, in the 8100 block of Cross Creek, near an apartment complex.

Officers were called for a shooting in the area and when they arrived, they found a 54-year-old man sitting in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving measures from EMS, the man died at the scene, according to SAPD. His identity hasn’t been released as of yet.

Two witnesses told police they drove through the area when they saw the suspect get out of the man’s vehicle on the passenger’s side and fire a handgun several times at the man.

The suspect then took off on foot, carrying a black bag with them, police said.

SAPD’s K-9 officers and their EAGLE helicopter searched the area for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The search for the suspect and the investigation continues.

Also on KSAT: