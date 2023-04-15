74º

SAPD: Driver loses control, crashes into South Side home after trying to avoid collision

No injuries were reported; no one was home at the time of the crash

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A driver swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle before losing control and crashing into a home on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the 3800 block of Skyridge Avenue.

A driver was heading northbound on Skyridge when another driver heading west on Glover ran a stop sign, SAPD said.

The northbound driver tried to miss the other vehicle to avoid a crash, lost control and crashed into a home.

Police said the driver who crashed was uninjured, and the other driver sped away from the scene.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported, but there is significant property damage, according to police.

The vehicle that sped away from the scene is described as a white sedan, but the make and model are unknown.

Authorities said two females were possibly in the vehicle, but further details are limited.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

