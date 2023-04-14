Video shows DPS troopers shooting at suspect vehicle on 281 during chase that ended on North Side

Video shows DPS troopers shooting at suspect vehicle during chase that ended on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A video submitted to KSAT shows a scary ending to a DPS chase that resulted in gunshots and three arrests on the North Side on Thursday.

The video, posted on KSAT Connect on Friday, shows DPS troopers trying to pull over the suspect vehicle on Highway 281 North near Loop 1604 after they had been chasing them from the South Side. See the video in the player above.

DPS Lt. Jason Reyes initially said that the suspects sped away to avoid arrest, and they rammed their car into a DPS vehicle.

The video showed at least one trooper open fire as the suspects try to flee. A DPS vehicle strikes the suspect vehicle, but the suspects continue to drive north on the highway.

The video ends before DPS was able to stop the vehicle and apprehended three suspects. One of them was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to DPS.

They’re all facing charges that could include evading arrest, burglary of a vehicle and/or aggravated assault, DPS said.

While the roadway was busy with afternoon traffic, Reyes did not report that anyone else was injured.

DPS has not identified the suspects or released additional information about the incident as of Friday afternoon.

The incident began at 1:30 p.m. Thursday near South Park Mall.

DPS special agents were doing surveillance in the area when they witnessed three suspects trying to break into multiple vehicles, according to Reyes.

The chase led them to the North Side, where the incident occurred. No other details have been released.

