3 people arrested after leading DPS troopers on chase, ramming vehicle into cruiser, officials say

Traffic was backed up on Highway 281 North near Encino Rio following an incident involving DPS.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are in custody after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase before ramming one of their vehicles, according to DPS.

The incident began at 1:30 p.m. Thursday near South Park Mall.

DPS special agents were doing surveillance in the area when they witnessed three suspects trying to break into multiple vehicles, according to DPS Lt. Jason Reyes.

A marked DPS vehicle tried to pull over the three suspects for a traffic stop at Loop 1604 and Highway 281 North, but the suspects reportedly sped away to avoid arrest.

DPS said the suspects then rammed one of their vehicles and troopers fired gunshots in their direction. The suspects’ vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

All three suspects were apprehended, but one of them was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to DPS.

None of their identities have been released.

They’re all facing charges that could include evading arrest, burglary of a vehicle and/or aggravated assault, DPS said.

No officers or bystanders were injured. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

Currently, Highway 281 is shut down one mile north of TPC Parkway and traffic is piling up due to the road closure.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

