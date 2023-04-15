3 French bulldogs stolen from West Side home, family confirms

Men dressed in black, wearing ski masks recently broke into a home in the Luckey Ranch Subdivision and stole three French bulldogs, the family confirmed.

SAN ANTONIO – Men dressed in black and wearing ski masks recently broke into a home in the Luckey Ranch Subdivision and stole three French bulldogs, the family confirmed.

The theft victims said their family has been torn apart, and their sense of security has been taken from them.

“They weren’t only dogs to us. They were like family. You know, my kids are hurting. They’re still crying randomly. They’ll start crying out of the blue,” said Gabriel Rodriguez. “It’s just a feeling of where they are at. Are they being mistreated? Who has our dogs?”

Rodriguez said the suspects carried the three French bulldogs out of the home and put them into their car.

A fourth French bulldog followed the suspects out the door but ran away when the suspects tried grabbing her.

The family has recovered the one dog that got away. Rodriguez said the suspects broke his back door window to enter the home and were in and out within 13 minutes.

“These guys had a time limit. They knew what they were doing. They knew we had cameras. They knew we had a security system. They knew law enforcement was going to get called. They were in and out,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez worries the suspects might try again, knowing they left one French bulldog behind.

Now, he is contemplating the French bulldog breed. He believes his dogs were being watched.

“It’s scary. We are thinking, ‘Hey, do we ever get dogs like that again?’ Just because we had French bulldogs, we were targeted,” Rodriguez said. “They didn’t care about our TV. They didn’t care about any of our belongings. They just wanted those dogs just to make a quick buck.”

Rodriguez has filed a report with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and they are actively investigating.

Anyone with more information that could help is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

