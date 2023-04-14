3 people arrested in 2 traffic stops near San Antonio high schools, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were arrested near two San Antonio high schools during traffic stops this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Two teens, 17-year-old Gabriel Garza and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Monday during a traffic stop near Brennan High School, according to BCSO.

Deputies found both of them had illegal THC vape pens. Garza and the teen were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, which is a state jail felony.

Two days later, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop near Southwest High School, but due to heavy traffic, the vehicle turned before deputies were able to stop it.

Eventually, BCSO got word of a man that ran on foot from a traffic stop and deputies found it was the same driver from earlier.

The man, identified as Luis Orozco-Hernandez, 42, was taken into custody without incident on two active warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

According to Bexar County court records, he remains in the Bexar County Jail. His bond for both charges is set at $67,000.

