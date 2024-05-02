DWI arrests during Fiesta down from past two years, SAPD data says

SAN ANTONIO – While several instances of crime hang over this year’s Fiesta, the San Antonio police department reports a decrease in DWI arrests.

During the 11 days of city-wide celebrations, the data shows 114 arrests were made for DWI offenses during Fiesta.

The data shows that the day with the highest number of arrests this year occurred on Saturday, April 20, with 18 arrests, and the lowest on Thursday, April 18, with two arrests.

This year, 37 fewer people were arrested for DWI compared to 151 DWI arrests during Fiesta in 2023.

In 2022, the total number of arrests was 129.

This year, at least one intoxication manslaughter case happened during Fiesta.

A motorcyclist is accused of driving drunk and killing his passenger after the pair left a Fiesta event on April 20.

Below is a chart showing the total number of DWI arrests over the last six years:

Below is a day-by-day breakdown of DWI arrests during this year’s Fiesta:

