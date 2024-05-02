Tech SA: San Antonio to host Europe’s largest annual cybersecurity event in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Visit San Antonio rallied the community to host InCyber Forum Americas, a two-day event attracting cybersecurity experts from across the world.

“It’s been happening in Europe for many years. It reaches about 20,000 people at the largest cybersecurity conference in Europe, and this will be the first time it’s coming to (the) United States in America,” David Gonzalez, vice president of media relations and communications at Visit San Antonio, said.

Gonzalez said the event could bring anywhere from 3,500 to 5,000 people to San Antonio next year.

He said the main conference will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Center on June 17-18, 2025, with other tech events also taking place around the city.

“InCyber Forum is really going to bring a fantastic economic impact into San Antonio,” Gonzalez said. “(The impact is) estimated between $1.2 and $1.6 million just from having that one meeting here in San Antonio.”

Gonzalez said San Antonio is growing its international reach, and its latest flight from San Antonio to Frankfurt is crucial for events like these.

“Making this new Condor flight launching in May to and from Frankfurt is really going to be fantastic for San Antonio, from a leisure (and) tourist perspective, bringing in more people from Europe, but also for conferences like this, that people can now more easily come to San Antonio,” Gonzalez said.

InCyber Forum began in France in 2007 and has become a community of 65,000 cybersecurity professionals, business leaders and policymakers.

“It’s a fantastic way for people to across the IT spectrum, across the cybersecurity spectrum, to come together and learn about the greatest innovations that are happening,” Gonzalez said.