Juvenile ejected, killed in overnight crash on West Side, SAPD says

No other vehicles were involved in the crash

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A juvenile died after being ejected from a vehicle following a crash on the West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m., Sunday, in the 7200 block of Culebra Road.

Police said a white 2011 BMW was speeding south on Culebra Commons when it went around a curve too fast and crashed into the concrete footing of a safety rail.

A juvenile male sitting in the back left passenger seat was ejected from the BMW and landed 15 feet below the road, in a culvert, SAPD said.

The juvenile died at the scene and at last check, authorities were still working to notify his family.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

