Man released from jail after being charged with murder in decades-old cold case, records show

Larry Allen West charged with murder in slaying of Carol Joyce Deleon, 18, in June 1981

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is 18-year-old Carol Joyce Deleon. (Texas Rangers)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a cold case from over 40 years ago, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Larry Allen West was arrested Thursday by Texas Rangers in connection with the murder of Carol Joyce Deleon, 18, on June 4, 1981.

Deleon’s body was found along Interstate-35 in Comal County, according to DPS.

The day before her death, authorities said Deleon visited a nightclub in San Antonio.

An autopsy revealed that Deleon died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to DPS.

Investigators tried to identify Deleon by her fingerprints and from active missing persons’ reports in surrounding areas but were unsuccessful.

Deleon was later buried as a Jane Doe in New Braunfels, officials said.

In 2009, through DNA technology, authorities were able to identify the remains as those of Deleon’s.

Before her death, Deleon lived in the West Avenue area of San Antonio and graduated from Thomas Edison High School on May 1981.

West was taken to the Bexar County Jail but was released on Friday, according to Bexar County court records.

His bond was set at $125,000.

