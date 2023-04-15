86º

Construction worker killed after being struck by large steel pipe in west Bexar County, BCSO says

The pipe fell off of an 18-wheeler, officials say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tim Irvin, Assignments Editor

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: West Bexar County, BCSO
SAN ANTONIO – A construction worker is dead after being hit by a large steel pipe that fell off of an 18-wheeler in west Bexar County, the sheriff’s office confirms.

The incident happened just after noon on Saturday, in the 12100 block of W Military Drive.

Deputies said construction workers in the area were unloading large steel pipes off of the semi-truck to work on a drainage system on the side of the road when one of the pipes fell.

The large pipe landed on one of the construction workers, who died at the scene, according to the BCSO. Their identity has not been released at this time.

No other injuries were reported and further details are limited.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

