SAPD: Employee shot, critically injured after trying to break up fight at South Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – An employee is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after trying to break up a fight that led to a shooting at a South Side bar, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. in the 8900 block of S Presa Street.

A fight broke out inside the bar and an employee tried to intervene to diffuse the situation, police said.

However, the argument only escalated and one of the men involved pulled a gun and started firing, according to SAPD.

Two people were hit by the gunfire, including the employee that tried to intervene. Police said the employee was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second victim was a man who was initially involved in the fight with the gunman, SAPD said. He was treated and released on scene.

Police said they have a possible suspect in custody, but further details are limited. The investigation continues.

