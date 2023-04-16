65º

LIVE

Local News

Woman critically injured after fight breaks out at party on Southwest Side, police say

The injured woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Southwest Side, Police, SAPD
Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A fight broke out at a party on the Southwest Side, leading to a woman being hospitalized with serious injuries, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 7500 block of Dove Valley.

Officers were called to the scene for a shooting and when they arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman unconscious with a severe wound to her head, police said.

Witnesses said there was a party and the injured woman was involved in a fight with several other women.

Multiple objects were thrown at the 24-year-old woman during the fight and she was cut on her head, SAPD said.

Other witnesses claimed they heard a gunshot in the area.

The injured woman was taken by EMS to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At last check, she is still in critical condition. The investigation continues.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter