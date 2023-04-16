Woman critically injured after fight breaks out at party on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A fight broke out at a party on the Southwest Side, leading to a woman being hospitalized with serious injuries, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 7500 block of Dove Valley.

Officers were called to the scene for a shooting and when they arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman unconscious with a severe wound to her head, police said.

Witnesses said there was a party and the injured woman was involved in a fight with several other women.

Multiple objects were thrown at the 24-year-old woman during the fight and she was cut on her head, SAPD said.

Other witnesses claimed they heard a gunshot in the area.

The injured woman was taken by EMS to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At last check, she is still in critical condition. The investigation continues.

