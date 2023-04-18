Man run over by truck during fight between women in bar parking lot, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fight between two women outside a bar just north of downtown ended with a man getting run over by a truck, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. outside a bar in the 1400 block of North Main Street, not far from McCullough Avenue and Interstate 35.

According to police, a fight had broken out between two women in the parking lot. That’s when, police say, one of them punched the other in the face just before jumping into a truck and running over a man that was with the woman. The driver of the truck fled and has not been found.

The man hit by the truck was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he’s expected to recover.

Police said when found, the woman driving the truck will be charged with failure to stop and render aid, among other potential charges.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.