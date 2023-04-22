Man sentenced to 10 years after deadly hit-and-run in Southeast Bexar County

Victor Wade Mosmeyer, 59, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death and tampering with evidence, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after authorities said he hit another man with his vehicle and left him to die without calling 911.

Victor Mosmeyer’s charge stems from an incident on June 6, 2021, on Priest Road in Southeast Bexar County.

Officials said Mosmeyer was on his way home from his birthday party in Stockdale when he passed a trailer with flashing lights.

As he passed the vehicle, Mosmeyer struck 49-year-old Shane Fewell, who was about to put gas in his SUV at the time.

Fewell died “within minutes” after the impact, according to the Bexar County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Mosmeyer sped away from the scene and did not stop to help Fewell or call 911, authorities said.

However, police were able to find Mosmeyer’s vehicle side mirror and antenna at the crash scene, eventually leading to his arrest.

Following a guilty verdict in Mosmeyer’s trial, the DA’s Office said he was handed down a 10-year prison sentence.

“Mr. Fewell’s death could have been avoided. As a community, it’s our responsibility to think of others’ safety,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

