City of San Antonio begins Cool Pavement Pilot Program

City of San Antonio crews install Cool Pavement to sections of streets in all 10 City Council Districts in an effort to fight rising temperatures in the hottest parts of the city. Courtesy: COSA

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio began this week installing Cool Pavement to sections of streets in all 10 city council districts in an effort to fight rising temperatures in the hottest parts of the city.

According to a news release, Cool Pavement is a water-based asphalt treatment that can reduce spikes in temperature by reflecting more sunlight and absorbing less heat.

The pilot program, which costs about $1 million, is funded by the City’s Resiliency, Energy Efficiency, and Sustainability Program Fund.

After the treatment is applied, the city will study the locations for six months and work with the University of Texas at San Antonio to evaluate its potential to reduce temperatures in the city’s hottest parts and test its sustainability. The efforts align with the City’s SA Climate Ready, Climate Action & Adaptation Plan adopted by City Council on October 2019.

More information about the program can be found here.

An interactive map to see when and where the cool pavement will be applied around San Antonio can be viewed here.

Also on KSAT.com: