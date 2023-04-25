Celebrate Fiesta sustainably at these certified Green events

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is called the “party with a purpose” and one of those causes includes environmental sustainability, according to the city.

The City of San Antonio is encouraging people to celebrate responsibly and sustainably by recycling, disposing of their trash correctly, and choosing certified Green events.

Several events this year are certified as Green because of their commitment to using less energy, promoting recycling and providing sustainable food options, the city says.

Those upcoming certified events include:

Other Green events that already took place include Chanclas y Cervezas, the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, Mission Reach Flotilla Fest, Earth Day at Woodlawn Lake Park, Pinatas in the Barrio and Fiesta FitFest.

Fiesta-goers can also use biodegradable or flower confetti instead of using those made from metallic or plastic, city officials said. Metallic or plastic confetti can harm the river or wildlife if not disposed of properly.

People can also cycle, walk, ride the bus, or carpool to their Fiesta events as a sustainable means of transportation. VIA is offering Park & Ride service to and from Fiesta’s biggest events, for $1.30 each way.

To promote recycling and proper trash disposal, Solid Waste Management’s inflatable mascots will be at Crockett Park, Madison Square Park, the Brooklyn Street bleachers and the Torch of Friendship during the parades.

People can earn a free Fiesta medal by filling brown bags with as many empty bottles and cans as possible.

City officials said that the goal is to “keep San Antonio beautiful, clean, and healthy for generations to come,” especially when it comes to the river.

“The San Antonio River is one of San Antonio’s greatest treasures, help keep it clean and healthy for everyone to enjoy. Don’t let litter trash your river,” officials said.

