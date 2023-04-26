80º

Man, woman charged in serial robbery spree in San Antonio area, police say

Officers arrested the pair during a traffic stop on April 14

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Mugshots for Hector Calderon (left), and Aselynn Montellano (right) (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected serial robber and his getaway driver have been charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery following a string of thefts in early April.

Hector Calderon, 24, has been charged with eight counts of aggravated robbery and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Bexar County court records.

Aselynn Montellano, 23, has been charged with five counts of aggravated robbery.

The pair are believed to be involved in a series of robberies that occurred from April 2-5 in San Antonio.

Police did not disclose the location of any of the robberies but did say Calderon wore a mask and brandished a firearm during the thefts.

Montellano was seen driving the getaway vehicle, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Both were arrested during a traffic stop on April 14.

