Man, woman arrested after being linked to six robberies in San Antonio area, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected serial robber and a getaway driver were arrested after they were caught red-handed shortly after one of the crimes, according to San Antonio police.

Hector Calderon, 24, and Aselynn Montellano, 23, are accused of being involved in six robberies in the San Antonio area over the past few weeks.

Detectives canvassed a location, which wasn’t named, where the pair were expected to target their next robbery.

As police began surveillance at the location, Calderon arrived wearing a mask and was armed with a firearm, police said.

Calderon committed the robbery before getting inside of a getaway vehicle driven by Montellano, SAPD said.

Moments later, officers found the pair and pulled them over for a traffic stop. They were then taken into custody.

At last check, Calderon and Montellano’s cases were not listed in the Bexar County court records.

