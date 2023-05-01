Shortage of amoxicillin, albuterol forcing pediatricians to prescribe alternatives

It’s a problem that’s been building for the past year, but it’s now an even bigger issue. There is a shortage of very common medicines, often used for kids and adults.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a problem that’s been building for the past year, but it’s now an even bigger issue. There is a shortage of very common medicines, often used for kids and adults.

A pediatric hospitalist wants the public to know it’s not a reason to panic, but it’s important to know what the other options are.

Amoxicillin is used for bacterial infections like strep throat or pneumonia.

Albuterol, used in nebulizers, helps with respiratory problems.

Both are often used for kids and both are experiencing a big shortage that’s started within the last year.

“We had this national crisis of, of kids in the hospital and going to clinics with infections. So we really did see a bigger need for it, and I think it just really stressed the system,” said Dr. Dina Tom, who is a pediatric hospitalist with University Health and an associate professor at UT Health San Antonio.

While she said it has become an increasingly bigger problem, there are alternatives for each of these medications.

While amoxicillin is usually a go-to prescription in pediatrics, doctors like Tom have used a similar antibiotic called augmentin.

However, Tom said once the shortage started, most doctors began prescribing augmentin instead, which led to a shortage of that medicine as well.

The third option might surprise people: good old penicillin.

“Penicillin can treat strep throat very well. It is it doesn’t taste horrible, and it’s a, it’s a very safe kind of cheap thing to do. So we can actually use that more than we realize,” Tom said.

She emphasizes that antibiotics are only for bacterial infections.

“I understand that as a parent, you know, you go and you want something that’s going to fix it. But the majority of infections that children get are viral infections. Our bodies will heal them on our own and we don’t need antibiotics,” Tom said.

While some children with compromised immune systems or other health issues may need to be more careful, typical children shouldn’t overdo antibiotics for the risk of becoming resistant.

“So keep in mind, if your pediatrician is saying, ‘Let’s just watch and wait and see if, if they really need it,’ that they really do have your best interest (and) your kids’ best interests at heart,” Tom said.

As for the albuterol used for breathing treatments, there’s a similar medicine called xopenex.

“That therapy is what we’ve always gone to in special cases because it has less side effects, but it’s also more expensive,” Tom said.

Tom also said regular inhalers work great too, so make sure to ask your child’s doctor about which option would be best for them.

She said if you get to your pharmacist and they are out of the prescription, they can call the pediatrician to send over one of those alternative medications instead.

