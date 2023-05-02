Driver in custody after standoff with officers shuts down I-35 access road; road reopens

A driver is in custody after a standoff with officers shuts down a highway access road.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is in police custody after a standoff with officers shut down an Interstate 35 access road for several hours overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident began just after 10 p.m. Monday after San Antonio police received a phone call about a car that had possibly been in an accident on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find a car with a man inside, stopped in the middle of the northbound access road located between SAMMC and Rittiman Road.

Police said the man had not been in a crash, but instead for some reason chose to stop there. That’s when, police say, the man made threats to officers, both at that time and later on the phone with negotiators.

A sergeant with SAPD said the man had attempted to start his car several times, but was unable to do so. For hours, it was unclear if he was armed.

The man at some point told police he just wanted them to leave him alone.

SAPD said they shut down the access road for several hours because he presented a danger just sitting in the middle of the road.

Authorities say the standoff eventually ended peacefully and he was taken into the custody of officers. The access road reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

Police did not identify the man, but did say he appears to be younger than 40 years old. It is unclear what charges the man now faces.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.