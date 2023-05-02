Murder charge dismissed for man accused of beating victim with baseball bat

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally beating a person to death with a baseball bat has now had his murder charge dismissed.

Chance Stelzig was charged with the murder of 46-year-old Faustino Rodriguez three years ago.

Faustino Rodriguez, 46, was found dead in the parking lot of the 1300 block of Gardina Street on Nov. 17, 2019. (KSAT)

Rodriguez was found unresponsive and bleeding in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Gardina Street on Nov. 17, 2019.

Witnesses told police at the time that three people were seen running from the scene, and one man had a baseball bat in his hands.

It took police almost four months to make an arrest in the case.

Stelzig was expected to go to trial this week but according to online court records, the case was dismissed last week for further investigation.

KSAT has reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment on the dismissal and we are awaiting a statement.

